The Rams are in Talks to Trade Jalen Ramsey

Breaking News, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the Rams are in talks with the Miami Dolphins for a huge Jalen Ramsey trade.

The Dolphins are shooting for the stars. Their team is in a position where if they get a couple of good players they can contend for a Super Bowl. And for that to happen they will have to go through Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and potentially Aaron Rodgers if he goes to the Jets. The Dolphins needed to solidify their secondary and if this trade goes through they will.

We aren't even to the NFL Draft yet and the offseason is already getting spicy. This is a good sign that next season will be crazy.