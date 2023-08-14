The New Orleans Saints Sign Former LSU RB Darrel Williams

Breaking News, according to Nick Underhill the New Orleans Saints have signed former LSU running back Darrel Williams.

Williams has been in the league since 2018. For his career, he accumulated 1014 yards, 11 touchdowns, 771 receiving yards, and 4 receiving touchdowns. Williams had to fight his way onto LSU's team, fight his way into the NFL, and fight to stay in the NFL. With the injuries and suspensions to the Saints' running backs, Williams is a solid guy to bring in until Kendre Miller gets healthy and Kamara returns from suspension.

LSU v Tennessee (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) loading...

Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) loading...

The Saints now have their running back room locked up. And after they looked in preseason game 1, hopefully, the Saints can live up to the media and fans' expectations.

