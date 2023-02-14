The NBA Had Its First Marriage Ever (Video)

As humans, we've seen weddings take place in a multitude of places. But we've never seen a wedding take place at an NBA game until now. Monday night at the Mavericks game a wedding took place and we saw a couple get married.

Talk about a different kind of halftime show. Social media was torn on having a wedding at an NBA game.

Social Media's Reaction To A Wedding At The Mavericks Game

That had to be the fastest wedding in the history of weddings. But I don't think I could get married at a game of my favorite sports team due to if we lost I'd be furious. Also to me, that's all about the fan of the team instead of both parties getting married. Could you get married during the game of your favorite sports team?