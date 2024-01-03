Get our free mobile app

Texas wanted to become a state right after the end of the Texas Revolution and was denied.

Once we were finally accepted as a state in the U.S. it led to the Mexican-American War in 1845.

"Remember the Alamo."

Many native Texans have a burning desire to know more about the years when Texas was its own country. From 1836 to 1845 The Republic of Texas operated in the United States just like any other foreign country.

We had multiple legations (a diplomatic minister, especially one below the rank of ambassador, and their staff) or embassies in Washington D.C. at the time. A specific building no longer exists, and there were at least three different locations.

According to The George Ranch, the embassy was headed by eight ministers in the nine years it existed. They hammered out details of the eventual annexation of Texas to the U.S., relations with Mexico, land claims, and more.

Texans Are Obsessed About Texas Once Being It's Own Country

We are also the only state to have had embassies in foreign countries. There is still a Texas Legation plaque in London marking the Texas embassy at No.4 St. James Street.

In Paris near Tuileries Palace in what is now the Hotel de Vendome there is a carving on the wall commemorating the location of our French embassy. The site of the French embassy in Austin at 802 San Marcos Street is now a state historic site.

