(Dallas, Texas) - It has been said that Texas is "like a whole other country'. From El Paso to Orange, Texas is bigger than quite a few other countries around the world. There's so much to do and see in Texas and you never know where you may end up...like stuck in traffic, on one of the widest highways in the world (is 20 lanes enough for you, Katy?)

Texas is working its way to being the most populated state in America, following California by about 8 million, but the gap is closing according to WorldPopulationReview. With all the people traveling the highways and byways, there's bound to be a few individuals who don't follow the rules of the road.

You also can't really measure driving by distance, as traffic plays such a role. Hitting I-45 in Houston at the wrong time can result in a few mile drive taking hours of headaches. And the DFW metroplex? Forget about it. There's so many people on the roads and there are some drivers who either forgot the rules of the road or just don't care.

All that being said, Having that large a population behind the wheel can definitely have consequences. A recent study by TruckParkingClub.com used data from the National Transportation and Safety Administration to rank the most dangerous cities in which to drive in Texas. If you live in one of these areas, you should probably pay some extra attention on the roads as you're going to have a higher than likely chance of someone running into you...literally.