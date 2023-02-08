Shaq and Kareem Abdul Jabbar Share a Heartfelt Moment on TV

Throughout his post-NBA career Kareem Abdul Jabbar had a perceived beef with Lakers legend Shaq. Many believed the legendary center didn't like Shaq and they shared a beef. However Shaq and Jabbar squashed all rumors last night with a touching moment on tv.

That was a great example of how to show love for one another and end all unnecessary beef. And even if there was one Shaq said he didn't care because he loved Kareem no matter what and it made him better. Shaq continues to impress year in and year out on tv as one of the best sports hosts.