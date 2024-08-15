Secret 2.5-Mile Louisiana Canyon Google Doesn’t Even Know About

Not only is Louisiana "Sportsman's Paradise" but if you're a camping and hiking enthusiast, Louisiana can be heaven on Earth.

When we think of all that the Kisatchie National Forest has to offer throughout Louisiana, the word "canyon" doesn't really come to mind.

However, Louisiana is actually home to a magnificent 2.5 mile-long canyon that is so secret and under the radar, you can't even find it on Google Maps.

Tucked away in the heart of Kisatchie National Forest, near the Ahtus Melder Campground, this trail offers a hiking experience unlike any other in the state.

The path is an easy to moderately challenging hike that meanders through a stunning landscape of vibrant wildflowers and lush foliage, all shaded by a thick canopy of trees.

It’s the kind of place that makes you feel like you’ve left Louisiana behind and stepped into a different world.

What is this magical otherworldly hiking trail and where is it in Louisiana?

This secluded, unknown Shangri La 2.5-mile trail known as Tims Canyon.

What makes Tims Canyon so special is how undiscovered it remains.

Even Google Maps doesn’t label it, adding to its mystique.

The trail isn’t advertised or widely known, so it maintains an untouched, almost secretive charm. To find Tims Canyon Trail, you’ll need to enter Ahtus Melder Campground into your GPS, as it’s the only reliable landmark that will guide you to this hidden gem.

Tims Canyon, located near Forrest Hill, is unlike any other hiking spot in Louisiana. There are no caves to explore, no swampy areas to navigate, and no paved paths for easy strolling or biking.

Instead, you’re treated to a raw and natural landscape that takes you through a breathtaking canyon.

The terrain is composed of red clay and sandy soil, so be sure to wear appropriate footwear.

The trail can become extremely sticky and sloshy after rain, and in some areas, the mud can even resemble quicksand.

According to onlyinyourstate.com, heavy rainfall can turn the canyon into a challenging but thrilling hike, where each step sinks slightly into the earth.

Kisatchie National Forest is renowned for its beauty, with numerous trails winding through its expanse, but Tims Canyon Trail stands out as a uniquely hidden and unspoiled treasure, offering a serene escape for those who seek the road less traveled.