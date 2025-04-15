(KPEL-FM) - April 15th has come and gone, and now you're waiting...waiting for a refund, waiting to see if there are any issues with your return, waiting to file because you requested an extension or event waiting for next year's tax season.

If you've managed to survive this year's tax submission, congratulations! If you managed to get a refund, enjoy it, that's money you earned! If you owe, and you can't pay it all now, the IRS will accept payment plans to clear your tax debt.

Every year I experience the 'could have/should have' loop that dwells in my brain long after April 15th is but a memory. There are a few things I learned over the years, through trial and error, along with a little bit of research that can possibly help you, especially if you're not a certified accountant.

IRS.Gov has pretty much all the information you'll need regarding tax preparations. Some actions are easier than others. Some actions will prepare you for next year's return. Other actions will prepare you much further down the road as you approach retirement age. Even more actions can help you maximize your return to get the most back (or pay as little as legally allowable) through a conscious effort to track expenses. By taking these steps now, you'll be in a much better position come next spring when the tax return signs begin springing up like weeds in the yard.

By adding some or all of the above suggestions, you can help create a more streamlined, less stressful tax preparation for next year.