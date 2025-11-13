(PORT BARRE, La) - Only in the heart of Cajun country could a snack as simple (but time consuming) as cracklins become a full-blown weekend tradition. No matter where you go in Acadiana, from grocery stores to gas stations along with the multitude of meat markets, you'll find varying versions of these Cajun treats, which is why they're something to celebrate at the 2025 Port Barre Cracklin Festival in Port Barre, Louisiana. Running November 13–16, 2025, this is your opportunity to enjoy the amazing weather this time of year, along with live music and food that will make you feel right at home.

2025 Port Barre Cracklin Festival Details

When you head to Veterans Memorial Park you’ll find more than fryers and pork fat (though yes, those famous cracklins are front and center). There’s a wide selection of carnival rides, games for kids and adults, and a lineup of musicians to get your feet moving (and dance off some of those cracklin calories).

Music & Entertainment Schedule for Port Barre Cracklin Festival

Here’s the live‐music lineup you'll enjoy this weekend:

Thursday, Nov 13 (Family Night – Free admission)

5:00 pm – Festival opens

Friday, Nov 14

6:30–8:30 pm – Clifton Brown & The Rusty Bucket Band

9:00–11:00 pm – Tommy G & Stormy Weather

Saturday, Nov 15

11:30 am–1:30 pm – CJ Vedell & the Zydeco Grapplers

2:00–4:00 pm – Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

5:00–7:00 pm – Dustin Sonnier & the Wanted

7:30–9:00 pm – Kylie Frey

9:30–11:30 pm – Three Thirty‑Seven Band

Sunday, Nov 16

11:00 am–12:30 pm – Robert Jardell & Pure Cajun

1:00–3:00 pm – Jamie Bergeron & the Kicking Cajuns

4:00–6:00 pm – Adam Leger Band

Read More: Find Out Which Spring Festival in Louisiana You Are

Be sure to gather your friends and family for one of the last and most delicious festivals of the year before 'winter' sets in and we have to wait until Spring to celebrate yet another amazing food/music/style/culture that makes South Louisiana so special.