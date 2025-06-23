(KPEL-FM) - Louisiana is renowned for many things, from our culture to our food to our ability to have a good time. People who come to Louisiana leave with a new understanding of why we call it home.

Why Louisiana Leaves a Lasting Impression on Visitors

Even British influencers now take a bit of Louisiana influence wherever they go, in the form of Tony Chachere's seasoning. Their tour through Louisiana left and indelible mark on their souls.

Loyalty Runs Deep: Louisiana’s Passion for Sports

Louisianans are fiercely loyal. Having lived through the 'Aints' of the 1970s, fans showed up to the games (albeit with bags on their heads). That dedication finally paid off in 2010 with the New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl win over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

Our support for sports runs deep, and just as passionate at the college level. The passion for LSU football has even affected the earth a few times in the form of fans registering a mini-earthquake during games.

A Rich Cultural Gumbo of Influences

Louisiana also has a deep history, from the indigenous population of native Americans to the influences of the French and Spanish as they claimed the territory for their own and left their mark on the region. From the Africans and Haitians, Germans to Acadians, Louisiana became a true melting pot of cultures to create the unique gumbo we are now.

These influences can be seen in the architecture, celebrations and most certainly the food here in Louisiana. Our unique Creole and Cajun recipes have been handed down for generations, and although it has been tried to be imitated, very rarely has it been duplicated.

The Meaning Behind “Certified Cajun”

Even the term Certified Cajun means something, to the point that legislation was enacted to protect the Cajun certification.

What to Put on Your Louisiana Bucket List

When visiting Louisiana, there's just so much to do and see. To make things easier, here's a starting list of items to check off the 'Visiting Louisiana Bucket List'.