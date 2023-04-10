Odell Beckham Jr. has Signed with the Baltimore Ravens

The NFL free agency is still active and hot. With all eyes on Baltimore to see what happens with Lamar Jackson, the Ravens may have affected that. As reported by Ian Rapoport the Ravens have signed Odell Beckham Jr. for a 1-year deal worth 18 million dollars.

Over the weekend Lamar Jackson and Odell Beckham Jr. were seen on Facetime chatting it up. Is this a sign that Jackson will sign with the Ravens? Only time will tell, but good for the Louisiana native to be back in the league.