(KPEL-FM) - In terms of elevation compared to the rest of the United States, New Orleans ranks fairly low (5 feet above sea level on average to be more precise with some locations below sea level). Thankfully, the system of levees keeps the Mississippi River at bay and away from the French Quarter, Garden. District and more so you can at least see the potholes that might swallow your car otherwise.

That being said, there are some higher points to observe the city including Vue Orleans housed in the former ITM building at 2 Canal Place above the Four Seasons Hotel. The spectacular view of the Quarter and beyond begins with a tour of New Orleans music history followed by a unique elevator ride that displays more New Orleans videos on the walls while you head 33 floors up. As a child growing up in New Orleans I always wanted to go to the top of that building which was featured on tv station WGNO during station sign-offs (yus, I'm that old). Now it's possible for everyone to visit the observation deck and enjoy the ride up, although I kind of miss the glass elevator on the side. Technology has definitely created a new experience though.

Before that I was always told the tallest point in New Orleans was Monkey Hill in the Audubon Zoo. I had no reason to believe otherwise. Nowadays, Monkey Hill is a 5-story treehouse which is much more magical than the man-made pile of dirt we used to roll down back in the day. At least now they have grass.

So, you can imagine my surprise when scrolling through Facebook my wife saw a video about the New Orleans Mountain. Found in Couturie Forest, Laborde Mountain measures a 'staggering' 27 feet above sea level. Imagine viewing your surroundings from nearly 3 stories up.

The next time you happen to visit New Orleans, be sure to stop by City Park and marvel in the natural wonder that is Laborde Mountain. Hopefully they sell commemorative t-shirts and photo ops.

