(Lake Charles, Louisiana) - Anyone who lives in South Louisiana or has travelled down I-10 towards Texas has most likely encountered the infamous structure known as the Calcasieu River Bridge (aka. Pistol Bridge) in Lake Charles.

Get our free mobile app

You've probably seen videos of drivers having panic attacks as they approach the bridge, and long ago, one man did the unthinkable and rode a skateboard down that very bridge.

Calcasieu River Bridge's Dangerous Reputation

The bridge's reputation is widely known, not only for its intimidating visuals but also its underlying safety issues. Onlyinyourstate.com mentioned the bridge in the top 10 of most dangerous bridges in America. Some of the main concerns cited on Calcasieu.info include the age of the bridge at over 70 years, lack of shoulders, narrow lanes, poor lighting and insufficient capacity. The original daily capacity of the bridge was planned for 37,000 vehicles but has since surpassed 90,000 per day. This driver certainly had issues with the bridge conditions.

Timeline Regarding the New Bridge Plans

Rumors had been circulating that a new bridge would be built, but those rumors eventually turned into facts when in Spring of 2024, it was reported on KPEL 96.5 that the plan had been approved, then in Fall of 2024, KPLC reported that work to replace the existing structure could begin. Finally, earlier this month work began, according to Gator 99.5.

Read More: Louisiana’s Most Dangerous Roads Revealed

Read More: How Bridge Safety is Rated in Louisiana

The website i10calcasieubridge.com has plenty of information regarding the development and construction of the bridge. According to the site, construction of the bridge should be completed by 2031, with tolling and operations continuing from 2031-2081. This bridge will become one of the few tolled roads in Louisiana, along with the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway and the LA 1 Bridge.

As you can see in the video, the trip across should be much less of a stressful situation with a change in elevation, increased number of lanes, and the addition of shoulders and lighting. It's almost hard to believe that it will only take 6 years to complete the project, but here in south Louisiana, we know that Mother Nature can alter timelines without too much effort.