(KPEL-FM) - From prescription medicines to old tires, certain everyday items don’t belong in your regular trash bin. They can harm people, wildlife, and the environment. The spotlight is now focused on seven surprisingly common things you should never throw away, each one better disposed of through recycling, safe drop‑off, or reuse.

In Louisiana, improper disposal of specific household items doesn’t just harm the environment, it can cost you money. According to state environmental and public safety regulations, throwing away hazardous or regulated materials like tires, oil, electronics, and prescription drugs can lead to fines ranging from $100 to over $10,000, depending on the item and whether it's a repeat offense.

The Cost of Illegally Dumping Certain Items in Louisiana

Specifically, illegally dumping used motor oil or other hazardous waste can result in a civil penalty of up to $32,500 per day, according to Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) guidelines. Even a first offense for tire dumping can lead to a $500–$1,000 fine and possible jail time if done in large quantities. Fireworks and other explosives, when improperly disposed of, fall under public safety codes, and violators may be hit with misdemeanor charges or fines up to $2,500. As for currency, intentionally destroying U.S. money is a federal crime, which could result in fines or jail time, so don’t even think about it. Some items are harmful to the environment, and some are outright dangerous, as seen in the following video:

The Environmental Effects of Dumping

Besides legal consequences, improperly tossing these items can cause havoc on the environment. Motor oil dumped on the ground or in drains can contaminate water sources and soil. Just one quart can pollute 250,000 gallons of water. Prescription medications flushed or trashed may enter waterways and harm aquatic ecosystems and wildlife.

Old electronics (also known as e-waste) contain toxic metals like lead, cadmium, and mercury, which can leach into soil and groundwater when left in landfills. Meanwhile, discarded tires can trap water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of West Nile virus and other diseases. As if we don't already have a long-standing issue with mosquitoes in Louisiana.

Even those little silica gel packs can become a choking hazard for pets and wildlife, and although seemingly harmless, they often end up as unnecessary microplastic waste. Basically, these small mistakes can lead to long-term environmental damage, harming both local ecosystems and community health.

Proper Ways to Dispose of Hazardous Items

Whether you’re cleaning out the garage, organizing medicine cabinets, or clearing clutter, these seven items deserve special care, not a trip to the landfill. Dive in and discover better, safer ways to get rid of what we no longer need, without threatening our health, environment, or even the law.