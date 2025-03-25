(KPEL-FM) - Louisiana is a unique setting for a movie. What it lacks in skyscrapers and mountainous skylines, it more than makes up with its unique flavor. From industrial settings (think Sulphur, Louisiana) to swamps and southern charm, it's got a scene for plenty of scripts.

I remember growing up and being so excited when I heard that the James Bond movie 'Live and Let Die' was filmed in our great state. Not only was it filmed in Louisiana, but it had a Guinness world record stunt of a 110-foot boat jump that hung around for a few years in the record books.

A few years later, I was even more excited to see 'Cat People' which had scenes shot at the Audubon Zoo, which was a stones-throw away from where I lived back then. Recognizing the animal cages on the screen gave me a different connection that people who weren't from New Orleans. I'm just glad I never got this close to the animals.

In recent years, Hollywood made Louisiana a featured filming destination, thanks to shows like 'True Detective' which featured quite a bit of Vermilion and Acadia parishes as the actual settings, as well as car chase scenes in 'Dukes of Hazzard' and Nicholas Cage's 'Drive Angry'. Let's not forget that one of Marvel's most powerful superheroes filmed in the state with 'Captain Marvel'.

Get our free mobile app

Why Was Hollywood Filming in Louisiana?

We'd love to say it's because we had plenty to offer in terms of settings as well as some amazing catering, but much of the credit goes to tax credits. Originally implemented in 1992 and expanded in 2002, these tax credits helped productions save costs on filming in our state. According to Variety, at one point, Louisiana was called 'Hollywood South', but that all changed when a cap was recommended on tax credits. At one point credits exceeded $260 million, but recent legislation has lowered the cap to $125 million as of July 1, 2025.

Read More: Film Tax Credits Costing Louisiana Millions

It's understandable why caps had to be implemented, but it's also a shame that Louisiana won't be home to as many projects that we will see on the big (and small) screen. Here's a (not 100% comprehensive) list of movies that were filmed in the great state of Louisiana.