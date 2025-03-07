(KPEL-FM) - There are plenty of reasons to love Louisiana, from the community to the culture and especially the food. As with any other part of the world, there are always things that aren't as enjoyable, including hurricanes, economic uncertainty, struggles with the educational system and overall health (due in no small part to our enjoyment of food).

There are quite a few factors that affect our ability to live a long and healthy life. Some of which are under our control in terms of how we exercise, make responsible choices with our food, stress level management and hobbies that keep us mentally acute. Other factors we can't control, including environmental pollution, crime, access to health care and others can adversely affect our ability to live a long, enjoyable life.

In a study conducted by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, they determined the parishes in Louisiana that had the longest to shortest life expectancies. based on the number of deaths in a given time period as well as the average number of people at risk of dying during the same period.

Louisiana Life Expectancy by Parish

Two of the parishes with the shortest life expectancy were found in the Acadiana area of Louisiana. In a recent study by Axios, Louisiana ranked 48th in terms of life expectancy at 72.2 years which, while sort of expected, is still disheartening.

See how your parish ranks in terms of life expectancy. Who knows, maybe moving to a different parish will add a few months to a few years to your life. Regardless of where you live, be sure to enjoy your life and take time to appreciate all that you have while you can.