Louisiana’s Spring 2025 Outlook from Farmer’s Almanac

Louisiana sure got a surprise to kick off 2025 with a winter storm named Enzo that brought the most snow seen in Louisiana in over 100 years. The next day, record-low temperatures were reached at around 3 degrees creating hazardous road conditions that even prompted curfews for parishes across Acadiana. Fast forward a few days later to more pleasant temperatures by the weekend and you've been sufficiently exposed to Louisiana weather.

As is always the case, we look forward to the next change in seasons, and to help, need to look no further than the Farmer's Almanac, who surprisingly (or not) predicted the January 2025 winter event. However, the extent of the snow event was completely unexpected. This is the longest duration I can remember of snow staying on the ground, street, rooftops and anywhere else it could find.

Louisiana Spring 2025 Weather Outlook from Old Farmer's Almanac

As of now, it looks like Louisiana will be in for a 'warm, wet, thunder-filled' spring for Zone 5, which includes Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. If you have outdoor plans this spring, just know that your normal Louisiana rain expectations are in order. The Almanac also highlights major holidays and the expected forecasts for each including Easter and Memorial Day. For Easter, be expecting unsettled weather, aka rain whenever Mother Nature feels like it. That's not a bad thing though, as the rain will in all likelihood help support a strong crawfish season which is highlighted in May with the annual Crawfish Festival in Breaux Bridge.

Memorial Day is the kickoff to Summer, and according to the good old Farmer's Almanac, we can expect heavy rains across the Louisiana and Texas region making for a soggy celebration. If the Farmer's Almanac continues its prediction accuracy, you should plan to have a cover for your barbeque grill.

On the plus side, we don't appear to have a drought situation that would adversely affect crops and crawfish, you'll just have to be prepared to get a little wet while celebrating the great outdoors this spring in Louisiana.

On a side note, it looks like we'll have to update our Snowiest Days in Louisiana Gallery below: