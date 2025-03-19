(KPEL-FM) - One of the major purchases Louisiana residents make besides their home is their vehicle. Back a few decades ago when I bought my first house (yes, it was a modest starter home), never did I think that the price of my home would be dwarfed by the cost of many vehicles today. Thanks to inflation, cost of living, and plenty of other factors that are out of our control, it just happens.

Money Expert Dave Ramsey Celebrates 25 Years On The Radio During A SiriusXM Town Hall Anna Webber/ Getty Images loading...

This leads buyers to check out the inventory of pre-owned vehicles as an alternative to buying new. Financial experts like Dave Ramsey offer advice on buying new vs used vehicles, and it all depends on your finances. Not everyone has the ability to buy a brand new car with cash and have to finance. But Dave, as a financial expert, has his choice leaning firmly in favor of used cars.

Get our free mobile app

Financial site Bankrate.com weighs the pros and cons of buying new or used vehicles. New cars have the latest technology and safety features, and peace of mind that comes with a factory warranty, although the value depreciates faster. Used cars are cost-saving up front but may bring more expenses due to potentially higher maintenance costs.

Buying New vs Preowned Vehicles

Buying new can give you the peace of mind that your vehicle doesn't have any pre-existing issues from a former owner to contend with, while others simply like the 'new car smell'. Buying preowned can save you quite a bit of money up front, and if you're lucky enough to find a vehicle that was well maintained and avoided accidents, is a great option as well, but there's a little more research that needs to happen when purchasing.

Read More: La. Woman Shocked To Discover She Purchased Stolen Vehicle

Read More: Louisiana Drivers Affected by Honda Recall 2025

When it comes to purchasing preowned vehicles in Louisiana, there's a pretty obvious trend you will notice, especially with the top 5 most popular used vehicles in the state. As we are in 'Sportsman's Paradise', you should expect to see a majority of trucks on the list, and you will. See the top 5 most desired used vehicles as reported by iSeeCars.com.