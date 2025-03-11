(KPEL-FM) - Hopefully at some point in your life, you'll be ready (mentally and financially) to clock out one last time and enjoy your golden years. From Shreveport to New Orleans, Baskin to Baton Rouge, Louisiana residents are taking their first steps as retirees.

There are plenty of factors that are involved in the decision to retire. Some are voluntary, including making the call based on your financial ability and the mindset of 'I've completed everything I've set out to do at my job'. Some are involuntary, like health concerns, aging out of your chosen industry, and family influences. Deciding when to retire is also influenced by the changes in Social Security in their (feels very arbitrary) changes to the official retirement age in relation to the amount of money you will receive in retirement. Sometimes, people have to work past their official retirement age for financial reasons which is pretty sad.

All that being said, retirees will often times make a change in location as part of their last chapter. Some will decide to move to a destination they've always wanted to visit but never had the opportunity. Others may move closer to family members who have moved away. Even more end up settling where they are instead of going through the hassles of a change of address. Retirement is not always an easy decision, and some retirees had regrets. Here are the top 5 regrets for older retirees

In Louisiana, we have a diverse selection of parishes across the state that offer unique opportunities to residents. Parishes differ in their cost of living, access to affordable health care, activities and even the weather. It was along these lines that Niche dug into the numbers and ranked Louisiana's parishes according to these metrics. Below are the results, which show the rankings of Louisiana parishes including the top 25 destinations that are best for retirees.