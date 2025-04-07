(Pineville, Louisiana) - Driving the scenic highways and byways of Louisiana should be an enjoyable experience, or at least, not an expensive trip. Speeding in Louisiana is something that happens across the state, but some areas are more notorious than others as 'Speed Traps'. The Pineville Police Department took to social media to set the record straight.

There have been plenty of discussions regarding speed traps, locations where the speed limit drastically changes and police are positioned nearby to catch drivers who don't react promptly to the change in speed. Some of these areas are VERY familiar to the residents of the towns and those who frequent those roadways.

I can think of one particular road in South Louisiana that switches from at least 55MPH to 40MPH (it has been a minute since I've been in the area, and the max speed limit heading in might be 65MPH now).

There are other areas, especially in central Louisiana that have gained a reputation for being a speed trap. Pineville, Louisiana has a stretch called the Pineville Expressway leading to Alexandria. They've had more than their fair share of speeders on the roadway, and police recently took to Instagram to address the situation.

Some of the recorded top speeds are very scary, and would be very intimidating to see coming up behind you on the highway. In order to set the record straight, the Pineville Police used some of the top speeds recorded to send a very direct message to drivers. The speed limit is the speed limit, not a recommendation.

Let’s clear something up—the number on the sign is the speed limit, not the speed limit plus 5 mph. If it says 50, it means 50.

We've all heard the statement 'cops won't pull you over if you're doing less than (insert number here) over the speed limit. It may have something to do with the time taken to pull someone over for someone going only a few miles over the speed limit (less than 5-7MPH) will not result in a fine substantial enough to incentivize the driver to reduce their speed on future trips, nor will the time taken to file the report, head to court for any challenges to the ticket for reasons known only to the driver and the Lord. Regardless, their message is, the limit is the limit. According to Louisiana Law,

No person shall drive a vehicle on the highway within this state at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and potential hazards then existing, having due regard for the traffic on, and the surface and width of, the highway, and the condition of the weather, and in no event at a speed in excess of the maximum speeds established by this Chapter or regulation of the department made pursuant thereto.

Basically, if you go over, you can (and would be legally justified to) receive a ticket. The Pineville police reiterated this message in a recent social media post.

It's difficult to find someone who has never received a ticket for speeding (not impossible), and at the time, drivers have their own reasons for speeding. What was entertaining was the question asking 'What's the craziest excuse you've ever given to an officer for speeding and did you get a ticket or warning?"

I'm sure law enforcement could write a book or two about all the amazing explanations for speeding or other reckless driving actions that were explained away (or at least attempted). Here's some other places to pay special attention to the posted speed limits in Louisiana