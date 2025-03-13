(KPELFM) - Growing old is just a natural part of life. Some people fight aging with plastic surgery and snake oil, others accept the fact that it just happens. But, accepting the fact doesn't mean you can't at least do your part to make sure your 'Golden Years' in Louisiana are as fulfilling as possible. From eating properly (which can be hard to do with all the delicious (but maybe not the best for you) food options, to getting out and moving. Going for a walk, doing some gardening, playing with the grandkids, or even dancing at Vermilionville, there are plenty of ways to stay active and live a long and potentially healthy life.

The average lifespan has increased over the decades in the United States, from an average of 70 in 1977 to 77.5 in 2022 according to the National Vital Statistics System. Much of this is due to advances in medicine as well as increased awareness in actions that can prolong lifespan including proper diet and exercise. Not surprising, however, is that America lags behind the comparable countries average by 4 years, according to Health System Tracker:

Even within the state of Louisiana, there is a disparity between parishes regarding longevity. The longevity average between the #22-ranked parish and the #1-ranked parish is 6 years, which is quite a long time to enjoy your retirement years. A study done by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute ranked the longevity averages of parishes across Louisiana. Below are the top 22 parishes ranked in order based on the average life expectancy in each parish.

Not sure what they're putting in the water, but if environmental influences have anything to do with longevity, you might want to consider relocating after retiring to one of these parishes.