(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - Louisiana drivers should be very aware of a bill that just passed through the legislature aimed at making the highways safer. The current law states that drivers on Louisiana highways can only use the left lane for passing vehicles in the right lane. In addition, the current law allows law enforcement to issue citations to drivers of vehicles driving slower than 10 MPH below the posted speed limit.

If you've ever been on a highway and had to deal with vehicles driving slower than the posted speed limit, you know how frustrating that can be. When combined with vehicles that are approaching slower moving vehicles, this can present a potentially dangerous situation.

Louisiana's New Left Lane Law

The new bill that just made its way through Louisiana Legislature and goes into effect August 1st, 2025 would remove the exemption for being under the speed limit and increasing the fines possible. So, if you're driving 10 miles per hour below or even one mile per hour below the posted speed limit in the left lane of Louisiana highways, you can be issued a ticket.

The new fines have increased as well and are structured as follows:

1st offense - $150

2nd offense - $250

3rd offense - $350 + possible jail time up to 30 days for multiple offenses

Why You Shouldn't Drive Slow in the Left Lane on Highways

Here's a video that shows why slow drivers in the left lane can cause issues, even accidents on the road:

Once again, it's important to note that the new law takes effect on August 1, 2025, so as you plan to hit the highways, remember the rules of the road. You've probably seen the signs on I-10 and I-49. "Keep Right Except to Pass" and "Left Lane for Passing Only". Following the rules of the road will help reduce the potential for accidents and fatalities, and can also save you the headache of a unwanted citation.