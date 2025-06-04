(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - Technology has definitely advanced over the years, and virtually everyone has a smart phone as part of their daily lives. Combining the phone with driving can cause deadly consequences, and the Louisiana legislature is working to expand the 'Hands Free' regulations currently on the books.

What is the Current Hands Free Regulations for Phones in Louisiana

According to the Louisiana Legislature website, the current Hands Free regulations in Louisiana include prohibiting the use of phones including texting while driving: Texting while driving includes writing, sending, or reading text-based communications (e.g., texts, emails, instant messages).

What are the Differences between the Existing Law and HB 519

There are some items that were note originally listed in the current law that HB 519 hopes to address.

1.The existing law allows drivers to dial manually and doesn't prohibit drivers from holding the phone while speaking.

2. The restrictions apply only when you're driving, and don't count when you're browsing, using an app or other phone related activities. So if you're stopped at a red light, the law doesn't prevent you from using your phone.

3. The current fines for violating the law count as moving violations with first offense fine of $500 and $1,000 for additional offenses. If there's an accident and you're using the phone, the fines will be doubled.

4. There are no exemptions for law enforcement search protections, data reporting requirements, or even differences between regular areas and school zones.

What Does HB 519 Address in the Hands Free Law?

1. The new bill will ban just about all phone use using your hands including making calls, browsing the internet, texting, or even holding the device in your hand while driving. You can make calls if your vehicle has hands-free calling technology available.

2. As opposed to the current law, the new violations will be non-moving, which will reduce the chances of negatively affecting your insurance rates or driving records.

3. The new fines will be tiered, with specific zones having specific fines. For example, school zone and construction zone offenses will be primary violations and cost $250, but other areas would be secondary and only cost $100, and can even be reduced with community service.

4. The new bill will also provide a grace period with warnings until January 1, 2026, along with protections against warrantless searches based only on phone use.

Additionally, starting in 2027, it mandates annual reporting on distracted driving crash data to the legislature through 2032.

So, in summary, the restrictions will be increased, the fines and penalties will be decreased, and you'll have to really put that phone down in the vehicle beginning in 2026.

