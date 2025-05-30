(KPEL-FM) - Most everyone has heard of the 5-second rule when it comes to dropping food (and depending on the type of food and the type of floor, can be wildly inaccurate), but fewer are aware of the 3-second rule when driving in Lafayette or on I-10/I-49.

What is the 3-Second Gap Rule?

First, here's what it's not: The gap is not there as a courtesy to other drivers to squeeze in between in an attempt to pass slower traffic. Too many times you've either been involved in or seen drivers force their way into lanes in order to get around drivers. Unfortunately, this can (and has) resulted in accidents, some of which have been deadly.

The 3-Second Gap Rule is the safe distance to stay behind a vehicle in the same lane in order to allow for reactions in case the lead car abruptly slows down. The 3-Second Gap usually extends out a second or two depending on your speed and road conditions, but in general, providing 3 seconds between your vehicle and the car in front of you can help mitigate any severe damage and injuries should the lead car abruptly slow down.

Road Rage is Real in Louisiana

In a recent report, Louisiana was found to have the highest level of road rage in the country. Combining road rage with smaller distances between vehicles can be a deadly combination. You've seen it on the road, whether a driver swerves drastically between lanes, speeds up rapidly and tailgates other vehicles in an attempt to intimidate them out of the lane, it's quite scary. Aggressive drivers will often take advantage of the 3-Second Gap creating a more dangerous trip than otherwise you would encounter.

How to Follow the 3-Second Gap Rule according to NHTSA:

Follow the 3-Second Rule

Stay at least 3 seconds behind the vehicle in front of you to allow enough time to react to sudden stops.

Increase Distance in Bad Weather

Add extra time (4–6 seconds) in rain, fog, or snow to account for reduced traction and visibility.

Leave More Space at Higher Speeds

The faster you drive, the longer it takes to stop. Add more following distance on highways.

Give Extra Room to Large Vehicles

Trucks and buses have larger blind spots and take longer to stop — give them more space.

Don't Tailgate

Following too closely is aggressive driving and a top cause of rear-end crashes.

Watch for Brake Lights Ahead

Looking beyond the vehicle in front of you helps anticipate slowdowns earlier.

Avoid Distractions

Even a proper gap is useless if you’re not paying attention — stay alert and phone-free.

Use Landmarks to Measure Distance

Pick a stationary object (signpost, tree). When the car ahead passes it, count to 3 before you pass the same object.

By following these rules (and not squeezing in between vehicles because there's just enough room for you), everyone should have a better chance at getting to their destination safely.