(KPEL-FM) - Leslie Nielsen may be gone, but his legacy lives on with the reboot of the series 'The Naked Gun' from Seth MacFarlane. Donning the role of Detective Frank Drebin's son is Liam Neeson.

Get our free mobile app

In the preview that was released on Thursday, April 3rd, Neeson helps to stop a bank robbery dressed as...a little girl. The makeup was amazing, as even his height was hidden by the costume and mask until the mask came off.

Paramount Pictures via Youtube Paramount Pictures via Youtube loading...

While watching the trailer, I couldn't help but notice once scene where a police officer was calling out to the girl as she approached the bank entrance. After a second (and third look, along with a direct message to someone), we confirmed that Louisiana actor/wrestling fan/Seal Team commander Judd Lormand is in the movie.

Lormand has been in Hollywood a while, and has been featured in plenty of blockbusters including the Hunger Games series, Jack Reacher 2, and television series including his recurring role as Blackburn in Seal Team and appearances in Vampire Diaries and more. As busy of an actor as he is, he still took the time to confirm his participation in the movie.

Paramount Pictures via YouTube Paramount Pictures via YouTube loading...

The movie, set to premiere in August, looks to follow the same winning formula of the original series, with some extra special additions with Seth MacFarlane at the helm, known for his successful 'Family Guy', 'American Dad' animated series along with tv shows 'The Orville', and movies including 'Ted' and 'A Million Ways To Die in the West'. Enjoy the full trailer here, and be on the lookout for more from Judd in the future.