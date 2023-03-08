Legendary Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim is Retiring

Breaking News, according to a report released by Syracuse legendary head basketball coach Jim Boeheim is retiring.

The legendary coach did things his way and stuck to his guns. Boeheim is known for his 2-3 zone defense never altered and ran his style of basketball until the day he retired. Boeheim finished his career as a coach with an NCAA championship in 2003, 5 Final Four appearances(1987, 1996, 2003, 2013, 2016), the Naismith Coach of the Year in 2010, USA Basketball National Coach of the Year in 2001, 3 Olympic gold medals, 2 gold medals at the Fiba World Championship, and 2 bronze medals at the Fiba World Championship.

Boeheim will go down as one of the best college coaches of all time and a part of the group responsible for making the former Big East conference a great basketball conference. Boeheim will fall in the top 10 coaches of all time. He probably falls around the 7-10 range. But he can retire knowing he was one of the best to do it and he did it his way.

