Lakers Anthony Davis Exhibits Weird Behavior After Lebron Breaks Kareem’s Record

Yesterday was a momentous occasion for Laker and Lebron fans alike as Lebron James broke Kareem Abdul Jabbar's scoring record. However, there was a weird moment when James broke the record and Anthony Davis didn't celebrate with his teammate.

For Anthony Davis to exhibit said weird behavior is concerning. Maybe it's time to break up the duo of James and Davis. This duo won a championship, but Davis has disappointed post-championship. Even though James broke the record the team still lost the game and is in the bottom three in the Western Conference.

Social Media Reacts To Anthony Davis

Very weird behavior from Davis; however, for the Pelicans this collapse is wanted as they have a lot of Lakers picks going forward. Great moment for Lebron James but a bad moment for Anthony Davis and the Lakers.