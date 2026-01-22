LAKE CHARLES, La - (KPEL-FM) - Call it growing pains. Call it progress. Or, call it a problem. Truck drivers in the Lake Charles area are experiencing a literal and figurative headache as multiple trucks have hit a detour crash bar recently. And the hits just keep on coming.

Why Is There a Detour Crash Bar Installed in Lake Charles?

With preliminary work beginning on the Lake Charles bridge, which has a notorious reputation for being one of the more intimidating, panic-inducing structures in America, construction crews are having to do some bridge-adjacent work. With that work comes detours, and with given locations being close to the bridge, detour crash bars were installed to protect the existing roadway. The vertical limit for the crash bar is 12 feet, and more than one vehicle has been impacted by the height restriction.

According to KPLC, soon after the crash bar was installed in September, 2025, a truck hit it. And then another, then another. All told it's hard to accurately count the number of impacts the crash bar has taken, but some estimate at least 20 trucks became familiar with the bar.

Technology Playing a Part in the Lake Charles Bridge Incidents

Some drivers not familiar with the area heavily rely on technology to guide them through areas including areas with detours. What may not be known by some technologies is the height of the vehicle it is guiding. Also, the tech may not be aware of the height restrictions of the detours. Then it comes down to the drivers having to pay extra close attention to their surroundings to be sure their path is clear.

Steps Being Taken to Reduce Incidents at Lake Charles Detour

Awareness campaigns are a good start. Police details in the vicinity are also helping bring awareness to the detour 'shortcoming'. Johnathan Hill with the Calcasieu River Bridge Project also mentioned the possibility of an additional noise siren to bring attention to the height requirements to pass under as an extra level of notification. With the detours continuing until 2027, hopefully a more significant alert protocol will help reduce the number of incidents in Lake Charles.

The impacts are frequent enough that a Facebook page was created as a way to deal with the situation. The page description includes:

This page is all about the famous I-10 clearance bar in Westlake, Louisiana.

The one that eats 18-wheelers for breakfast.

Others have found another creative way to deal with the incidents. Someone has been placing truck shaped magnets in the vicinity with a number counting the impacts. Let's hope the count stops soon.