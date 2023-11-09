It’s flu season and apparently it has found it’s way to South Louisiana.

Walgreens.com releases the latest data on the areas in the country with the latest outbreaks. As of last week, Lafayette, Louisiana ranked second in the country for the most cases. Only South Texas, (Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen) had more cases per capita than Lafayette.

Influenza can cause a range of symptoms, from mild to severe, and it's important to take steps to protect yourself and others during this time. Here are some recommendations to help minimize the spread of the flu:

Get the flu shot: If you haven't already, consider getting a flu shot. The flu vaccine can help reduce your risk of getting sick and can also lessen the severity of symptoms if you do get infected.

Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and avoid touching your face. This can help prevent the spread of flu viruses.

Stay home when sick: If you develop flu-like symptoms, it's important to stay home to prevent spreading the virus to others. Rest, hydrate, and consult with a healthcare provider if necessary.

Use antiviral medications: If you develop severe flu symptoms, especially if you are at higher risk for complications (such as the elderly, young children, or individuals with certain medical conditions), consult a healthcare professional who may prescribe antiviral medications.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle: A well-balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep can help support your immune system in fighting off infections.

Follow public health guidance: Stay informed about the latest recommendations from your local health authorities and follow any guidelines they provide to prevent the spread of the flu.

Remember that flu season can vary in severity from year to year, and taking precautions can make a significant difference in reducing the impact of the virus. If you have specific questions or concerns about the flu, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice.