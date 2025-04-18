THIBODAUX, La. (KPEL-AM) - Funeral services for former UL and LSU football wide receiver Kyren Lacy are set for Saturday, April 26, 2025, in his hometown of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

What Time and Where Are the Funeral Services for Kyren Lacy?

A viewing and service will take place at the David Stopher Gymnasium on the campus of Nicholls University. The viewing will be from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, with a celebration of life starting at 11:00 am.

Interment will follow the service at Moses, Allen Chapel, Calvary Cemeteries in Thibodaux.

How Did Kyren Lacy Die?

Lacy, 24, died on Saturday, April 12, in Houston, in what authorities ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit.

At the time, Lacy was facing uncertainty about his NFL playing future after he was charged in connection with a December 2024 crash in Lafourche Parish that left an elderly man dead.

A Pending Grand Jury Hearing in Kyren Lacy's Negligent Homicide Case

A grand jury was scheduled to hear evidence and decide whether to indict Lacy in the case. That hearing was set to begin on Monday, April 14, however, Lacy died just two days before the proceedings were to start.

Kyren Lacy's Football Career

Lacy began his college football career with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and played in Lafayette from 2020 to 2021. He then transferred to LSU, where he suited up for the last three seasons.

He had his best year on the field this past season for the Tigers, catching 58 passes for 866 yards and 9 touchdowns.

