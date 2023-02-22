Kevin Durant’s Suns Debut has Been Set

With the NBA All-Star Break in the review mirror, the NBA season is really about to heat up. One team that everyone has their eyes on is the Phoenix Suns due to their acquisition of Kevin Durant. Well, breaking news, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic the Suns are targeting March 1st which is next Wednesday for his debut.

Now for Durant to be coming off of an MCL sprain, all eyes will be on the Suns. They traded a lot for a shot at a championship. The issue is that both Chris Paul and Kevin Durant are injury prone. If they lose either guy or both the Suns will be in serious trouble. But if they remain healthy, the Suns are easily one of the best teams in not just the Western Conference but the entire NBA as a whole.

This will be very interesting to watch going forward. This team can either begin a special run built around Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Durant. Or this can lead to Durant getting injured again and the Suns ask themselves was the move worth it. Either way, all eyes will be on the Phoenix Suns.