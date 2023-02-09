Kevin Durant Traded to the Phoenix Suns

Breaking News, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Kevin Durant was traded from the Nets to the Phoenix Suns for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and a 2028 pick swap for not only Durant but TJ Warren as well.

This package changes everything in the Western Conference. Before this move, you could honestly say they were no favorites but now the Suns have to be a favorite on paper. However defensively there will be problems due to the Suns losing their most important defenders.

Social Media's Reaction To The Durant Trade

On the flip side the Nets can rebuild with LSU's Cam Thomas; however, to go from a championship contender to rebuild has to be deemed a failure. And for the Pelicans the goal remains the same get healthy and you can compete with anyone. The NBA is only heating up and we're just getting to the all-star break, buckle in.