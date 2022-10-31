What a homecoming it has been so far for Christian McCaffrey!

The former Stanford Cardinal standout is now a San Francisco 49er as he has returned to the state where he made his name - California.

On Sunday, his 49ers faced another California team who was vying for McCaffrey's services a couple of weeks ago - the Los Angeles Rams. It's a divisional rivalry that has been dominated by the 49ers over the last few years as San Francisco has not only beaten Los Angeles on the field but in the front office as well.

On the field, San Francisco beat down Los Angeles 31-14 and McCaffrey was a huge difference maker in the contest.

Yes, McCaffrey did do it all as he completed a feat that only 10 other players have accomplished in NFL history - rushing, passing, and catching a touchdown in the same game! The rushing and receiving touchdowns weren't a surprise for the running back but the passing touchdown was something that may not have been expected by the Rams.

"Both of my little brothers are quarterbacks, so I learned a lot from them," McCaffrey said with a smile in this ballysports.com article. "I used to always want to play quarterback just because it was the best position. ... It helps when someone is wide open as well."

It has been 17 years since another dynamic, all-everything player accomplished this feat - LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005. The longtime San Diego Charger is often thought of as one of the greatest running backs of all time. If McCaffery can stay healthy, he may be able to put himself in that company one day too.

WATCH the three plays that put CMC into the NFL history books with his Triple Crown Touchdown performance!

