(KPEL-FM) - In a recent recall update from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more Igloo coolers are being recalled due to a hazard issue. The recall includes around 130,000 coolers sold with the model number 34692. Here in Louisiana, ice chests are a necessity with all the outdoor activities, crawfish boils and other events that benefit from the product.

The main hazard being reported sounds quite painful. According to the recall announcement, The tow handle can pinch consumers' fingertips against the cooler, posing amputation and crushing hazards.

Additional models were recently included including the following model numbers/descriptions:

Model 34692 - Latitude 90 Qt Roller

Model 34785 - Latitude 90 Qt Roller

Model 34790 - MaxCold Latitude 90 Qt Roller.

These models were made prior to January 2024.

What To Do If You Own One of the Affected Igloo Coolers

Owners are being recommended to contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

Where Were the Recalled Igloos Sold?

Stores that sold the recalled Igloos include Costco, Target, Academy, Dicks and Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com between January 2019 and January 2025.

Were Igloo Injuries Reported?

Since the recall was reported in February, there were 78 reports to Igloo of fingertip injuries, some of which required fingertip amputations, bone fractures or lacerations.

Read More: ‘Healthy’ Breakfast Cereal Subject of Urgent FDA Recall

Read More: FDA Issues Drug Recall Affecting Louisiana

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.