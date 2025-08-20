(103.3 the Goat) - Imagine a world where the New England Patriots have Tom Brady but not Rob Gronkowski. What would the Patriots' Championship run look like without one of Brady's most reliable and highest ranked targets on the field? In a recent interview, he claims it could have happened if he made a different college choice.

In a recent interview with Stevan Ridley, former NFL running back who played at LSU during his college years, the discussion arose regarding the SEC and just how big of a deal that conference is. On the Dudes on Dudes podcast with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, Gronk mentioned just how the vibe surrounding SEC games compared to the NFL.

"Sometimes when you see an SEC program on TV, and just overall everything about it, it feels like it's better than playing on an NFL team"

Gronk then asked Stevan to describe what the vibe was like in Baton Rouge during his time as an LSU Tiger from 2008-2010 which was the 'Les Miles' era after Nick Saban's departure after the 2004 season. 'Football is Life' when it comes to the Purple and Gold. He then described the environment surrounding LSU games during the time he was there. He claimed that (no exaggeration) "There were 200-300,000 people outside the stadium", and it was basically like Mardi Gras every weekend during football season.

Stevan then went on to say that:

"everybody is wasted. They are there to watch the Tigers play. They shut the city down".

It was then that Gronk spoke up and said "It's a good thing I didn't go to LSU" and went on to describe why that would have been a bad decision for him in the video below:

Why Gronk Says LSU Could Have Changed His Career

Knowing Gronk's penchant to party, having even been featured in an episode of 'Family Guy', it's not hard to believe his statement that he wouldn't be on the New England Patriots or even be in the NFL. Fortunately for Patriots (and Buccaneers) fans, they won't have to imagine a team without Gronk and the Super Bowl rings associated with his and Brady's presence. Here's what life may have been like if Rob Gronkowski had gone to LSU.