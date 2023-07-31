Grand Opening For Chick-Fil-A On Johnston St Set For Thursday

After almost seven months of construction, Chick-FIl-A on the corner of Johnston Street & Ridge Road in Lafayette is set to open on Thursday, August 3.

Trying to avoid backing up traffic, there is one entrance on Johnston and one on Ridge, but the drive-thru wraps around the far side of the restaurant. Drivers should note the drive-thru actually exits on Johnston and may appear to be an entrance, but there are DO NOT ENTER signs hoping to avoid any confusion.

This will be the 5th Chick-Fil-A in the Acadiana area. One is actually around the corner on Ambassador Caffery, and another one on Kaliste Saloom. There is a Chick-Fil-A on the University of Louisiana campus with the 5th one on Louisiana Avenue, just off I-10.

