(KPEL-FM) - It's a tale as old as time. Generation upon generation will relay to the new generation how different things were 'back in the day'. From having to walk up-hill to school and somehow walk up-hill home, to gasoline only costing a quarter a gallon., claiming next on an arcade game by placing your quarter down, each generation has their own 'things'. Things that the later generations will never understand or even be able to figure out when presented to them. For example, the rotary phone.

It's always entertaining to bring up things that rang true for you that have absolutely no relevance to the youth of today. Things have only progressed faster as the decades roll by. Consider how much technology has changed in the last 30 years. From needing a computer and phone line to access any information on the brand new 'world wide web' to now having information instantaneously available in your pocket.

It's all the things we dreamed of when we were young, now coming to life. Of course, there's all the unintended consequences that come along with it. Just think shorter attention span, cyber-bullying, developing children trying to match impossible standards set by social media influencers (some of which aren't even real.

As Gen Xers and other older generations gather and commiserate about the 'Good Old Days' topics pop up that we almost forgot about. Things that would not even resonate to the youth of today. Sure, things were a little less convenient back in the day, but so much was more tangible. When having a music collection was a source of pride with every record/cassette/cd you added to your inventory. When writing a research paper meant...doing research, along with bibliographies and footnotes (well, that part wasn't as much fun) but still, it was an accomplishment.

Then there are the things taken for granted now that were but a dream decades ago. As a kid growing up in the 1970s, I was one of the youth who was profoundly affected by the Star Wars franchise. From collecting the action figures and being mad that I couldn't get the Boba Fett figure because the missile launcher was deemed hazardous, to anticipating the next installment of the series, it was truly a pivotal moment in my development. Imagine realizing that once the movie was gone from the theater, you most likely would not have the chance to see it unless they brought it back or miraculously broadcast it on TV.

Now you can stream anything you want any time you want, Remember when Bruce Springsteen sang '57 Channels and Nothin' On'? Well, the Boss may need to re-record and up that number with all the streaming services providing entertainment and information anywhere you are...and still you doom-scroll.

At work we sometimes get together and discuss the good old days and at one point started a list of things that the youth of today might not comprehend. Here's a starter list for you. We'd love to add to it, so be sure to share and comment as well.

10 Things Kids Today Will Never Be Able to Comprehend

Better see the movie when it’s in the theater. Get off the phone I’m trying to get on AOL Can’t wait for my 10 cassettes for a penny to come in Don’t forget your CD case before hitting the road This is (insert station) signing off on another broadcast day Those Robicheaux’s are rich, they’ve got a Kids line. Be kind please rewind Gimme a quarter, I need to make a call Smoking in the hospital/restaurant/car Sears Christmas Catalog

Here's some more nostalgia for ya.