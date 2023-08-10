Jessica McCabe (@that1crazy72), a 51-year-old mother residing in Alabama and retired from the US Air Force, recently gained immense attention on TikTok. In a video that has amassed over 10 million views, 63,000 comments, and 1.8 million likes, she candidly expresses her concern as a parent about the challenges her 25- and 28-year-old children are facing in today's adult world. Notably, she remains strongly supportive of them.

Beginning the video, she shares her frustration, stating, "I'm increasingly weary of my role as a parent. Yes, my children are now grown adults. My eldest is 28, while my youngest is 25. I believed that by imparting the values I learned – hard work leading to a good job and life's necessities – they would thrive, just as it worked for me. However, that's not the case, primarily because the world has undergone significant changes."

Using her son as an illustration, she recounts, "I advised my son that if he worked diligently, pursued higher education, or followed my path by enlisting in the military, he'd secure a stable future. He pursued higher education, obtained a degree, and secured a full-time job. Nonetheless, he moved back in with me immediately after graduating because he believed, 'Mom, once I secure a job' – and he did secure one within two weeks of graduating – 'I'll save up enough in two months to move out.' It's been 10 months now. Despite meticulously saving every dollar, he's still unable to afford living independently. Why do one-bedroom studio apartments command nearly $2,000 per month? Why?"

She further shares, "I assured him that his car insurance premiums would decrease once he turned 25. Quite the opposite. Upon reaching 25, his car insurance rates surged by $150. I told him, 'If you require health insurance, aim for a stable job.' He indeed has health insurance, yet this week, he encountered a medical emergency. Strangely, his health insurance failed to secure him timely care, forcing him to resort to the emergency room, thereby incurring additional expenses. It seems insurmountable to make progress."

McCabe proceeds to describe her daughter's experiences. "Desiring homeownership, my daughter worked tirelessly, six days a week, 12 hours a day, to amass a down payment for her house. Despite paying double what I pay for my mortgage, her loan amount was the same. Astonishingly, after she had moved in, her mortgage company informed her, 'We forgot to inform you initially, but you need this particular coverage. That's an extra $200.'"

The video encapsulates a wealth of emotions that deserve your attention. Spanning approximately three minutes, McCabe's genuine affection for her children and her impassioned frustration create a profoundly compelling viewing experience. I encourage you to watch it for yourself.

