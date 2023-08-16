Former New Orleans Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater Just Chose the Absolute Worst Number for His Position

Usually, when players leave the Saints, the fans either hate them or don't even bother showing them any attention. But when it comes to Teddy Bridgewater, Saints fans have never had a bad thing to say about the former quarterback. And to be honest, Saints fans have even shown love to Teddy Bridgewater, but it's not just Saints fans, all of his former teams' fanbases have shown love to Bridgewater.

So when the fans are getting on Bridgewater you know there has to be a reason. Well, Teddy Bridgewater is getting torn to pieces across social media because he just chose the worst possible number to wear at the quarterback position. Bridgewater has decided to wear number 50 for the Lions.

Now this is just for the preseason but it still looks horrible. Bridgewater told the media he was inspired by the 50 boyz from the Starz show BMF and for those that don't know one of the biggest black crime families in America was the BMF family that was based out of Detroit. And the show was based on the real events that took place during the 90s and early 2000s with the BMF family. I know for Detriot fans of a certain age, this may really be special for them, but for others, they may not like this choice. But even without the explanation that number just looks horrible on a quarterback and social media tore Bridgewater to pieces for choosing that number.

Social Media's Reaction To Teddy Bridgewater's New Number

Now after the roster cuts Bridgewater will change his number once more numbers are available. Personally, I hope he changes ASAP because this jersey is just horrible looking. Cmon Teddy B, you're better than wearing the number fifty even if you're just a backup!