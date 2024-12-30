(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Fireworks are a staple of celebrations, but the Lafayette Fire Department is urging residents to prioritize safety and compliance with local laws this season. Here’s what you need to know about using fireworks in Lafayette and surrounding areas.

Fireworks Laws in Lafayette, Louisiana

If you live in the City of Lafayette, it’s important to remember that setting off fireworks is illegal within city limits. However, residents in unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish can legally enjoy fireworks. While this might make celebrations more exciting, the risks associated with fireworks cannot be overstated.

fireworks in Louisiana staff photo loading...

Safety Concerns and Common Injuries

Fireworks can be dangerous, posing risks to both users and their neighbors. The Lafayette Fire Department highlights that common injuries from fireworks involve the face, eyes, hands, and fingers. Public Information Officer Alton Trahan emphasizes the importance of safety precautions.

“Our main concern is safety. Often, fireworks land in a field or next to someone’s house, and subsequently, you have a small fire. We recommend having a fire extinguisher or water hose nearby in case a small fire occurs,” Trahan said.

State Fire Marshal’s Safety Tips

To minimize risks, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office offers these crucial safety tips:

Always set off fireworks at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish.

Never light fireworks in your hand or aim them at people, pets, or property.

Make sure an adult is supervising all fireworks activities.

Never let children light fireworks, and keep small children at a safe distance.

Avoid using fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Light one device at a time and have water or a fire extinguisher readily available.

After use, wet down all spent fireworks before disposal to prevent reignition.

Always read and follow label instructions.

Celebrate Responsibly

While fireworks can add a spark to any celebration, safety and legality should always come first. By following these guidelines, you can ensure that your festivities are both memorable and safe. For more updates and resources, stay tuned to the Lafayette Fire Department’s official communications.