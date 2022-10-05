Fan Jumps From Stands in Attempt to Catch Historical Baseball [VIDEO]

Fan Jumps From Stands in Attempt to Catch Historical Baseball [VIDEO]

Twitter

He wanted that baseball.

Watch as a fan jumped from the stands at a Major League Baseball game in failed attempt to catch a historical home run ball.

Aaron Judge hit home run number 62, breaking the previous home run record, and fans were lined up hoping to snag the souvenir ball that will be worth a lot of money.

Well, one fan thought ahead of most and decided to leap from the stands and fall between the fence and the stands, in hopes that is where the ball would land.

The fan had a good game plan to catch the ball, but things didn't go the way he hoped for as the ball traveled into the stands.

Cory Youmans was the fan who snagged the ball and much attention was focused on him as he held onto the historical ball.

Youmans said soon after that he did not know what he was going to do with the ball, and the value of the ball has yet to be determined. However, I did hear some speculating that the ball hit by Judge could be worth as much as $2 Million.

With all of that said, let's now focus on this fan leaping from the stands, only to find himself 20 feet below---with no prized collection.

A member of the local media did Tweet that her husband was the one to walk away with the home run ball.

 

 

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Filed Under: Baseball, fan
Categories: National Sports, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT