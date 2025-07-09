(KPEL-FM) - Louisiana isn’t just a destination, it’s a foodie paradise. As soon as tourists arrive, they're met with the unique sights and sounds that Louisiana is famous for, not to mention the unforgettable tastes of our one-of-a-kind cuisine. And for many, the food becomes the most lasting memory. Just ask Josh and Jace.

It’s no surprise that people want to take a piece of that experience home with them. Over the years, some of Louisiana’s most iconic food brands have found their way across our border from small-town kitchens to global grocery shelves. Whether it’s the Louisiana legendary hot sauce TABASCO that has been featured in countless movies and tv shows or the wide variety of flavors of Zapp’s Potato Chips, these Louisiana-born products are turning first-time visitors into lifelong fans.

But it’s not just tourists who love these flavors. Louisiana residents know these foods are more than just tasty, they’re part of everyday life. From kitchen tables in New Iberia to store shelves in New Orleans, you're bound to find something uniquely Louisiana in kitchens here.

In this list, we’ll highlight some of the most beloved Louisiana food brands that have earned international attention. You may recognize a few, and you might discover some new ones to add to your pantry. Either way, they all have one thing in common: they taste like home.