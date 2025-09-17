(KPEL-FM) - With the digital age and improved technology, it's even more convenient than ever to pay for items and services. Remember back in the day when you had to write a check, pay cash or for you really old readers, when credit cards were pressed into the receipt and they just had to trust you had available funds? Ahh, the glory days of purchasing.

Now, with tap-to-pay and other digital payment options, it's more convenient than ever, until you reach that crucial point in the transaction, the tip. While some still believe that tips are an acronym for 'To Insure Prompt Service' the origin dates to the 1700s according to Snopes. Regardless of the origin, nowadays we usually add gratuities to help servers who usually have below-minimum wages and rely on their service professionalism to warrant additional money. The more professional and accommodating they are, the larger the tip (most of the time).

Point of Sale system Nate Dumlao via Unsplash loading...

With all the digital Point of Sale (POS) systems out now, they've rolled in the option to tip in their software, regardless of the business using the program. That means you'll end up being served at a fast food restaurant and asked for a tip, even for full-wage workers. At some point it can become confusing and even a little intimidating to select 'None' in the tips section when completing a transaction. It's not really the fault of the business, but more a function of utilizing the POS without the ability to make adjustments to the software. That being said, it's always good to know who should be considered for tipping.

When Should I Tip, and How Much?

Waiter carrying food order Biomoluki02 via Unsplash loading...

RealSimple has broken down percentages of tips and even flat amounts that are appropriate for a variety of situations including the following

Restaurant servers - 15-20% of the total bill

Bar service - $1 for beer, $2 for cocktail, bar snack or very good service 20%,

Rides: Taxis - 15-20%, Uber/Lyft min $2 per ride

Hotel Tips: $2-3 housekeeping, Bellhop $2 for first bag, $1 each additional bag, concierge $5-15 per assist (or up to 20% of ticket price)

Tour Guide: $7-10 daily per person

Nail/hair salon - 15%

Spa Service - 20%

Coat Check - $1 per coat, $2 for larger bags

Movers - 15-20% of cost of the move

Food Delivery - 15-20% (different from delivery fee)

When is it Okay to Not Tip?

Just as important to know when to tip is when not to tip. There are multiple situations in which tipping should not be required, according to CNBC

Professionals - Doctors, lawyers, teachers, plumbers, etc.

Counter Service - Counter workers usually receive a full wage (tip not required but okay if service is exceptional)

Open Bar Events - Similar to counter service workers, they're usually already paid but a tip for exceptional service is optional

Double Tipping - example of worker in a nail salon being tipped, then having the tip option again at the POS checkout. Also, be aware of your bill to make sure that a tip hasn't already been included (especially for large parties). That happened to me once and I have been extra vigilant since.

Poor Service - This one is tricky, as some of the issues you may have may not be with the server themselves, but another aspect of the business which they don't control. Still recommended to tip no lower than 10% but be sure to ask for the manager so they're aware of the situation.

According to USNews, it all boils down to common sense. Tips are vital to many workers who rely on them for a living wage. Until wages rise to a level that warrants the discontinuation of tips, tipping will continue. If you're looking to save some money while still being able to afford to tip, here are some ideas you could try: