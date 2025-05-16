(KPEL-FM) - To quote Matthew Broderick as the sage of sound advice in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' - "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." Let's face it, even outside the bustling metropolises of New York, L.A., Houston and other big cities, you can definitely get caught up in the hustle and bustle of every day life. Burn out at work is a real thing, and if you don't stop every once in a while to recharge, you may just miss out on important things down the road.

One great way to disconnect, unwind and recharge is by getting out into nature. Sometimes it's the back yard (but you'll still have distractions including family, neighbors, or even the sounds of traffic), or a trip to the beach which isn't quite as convenient, while definitely worth it. But what if you don't have the time to hit the beach but still want to center yourself? Fortunately here in Louisiana, we've got plenty of parks and other locations to take a breath.

A spot not normally mentioned but can really get you out of work mode is actually quite close, about a 20 minute drive from Lafayette to Cypress Island Preserve. In no time you'll be surrounded by ancient live oaks covered in Spanish moss, cypress trees, slow moving waters and wildlife. Over 239 species of birds, as well as alligators can be spotted in over 9,000 acres of land smack dab in the middle of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area.

What to Do at Cypress Island Preserve

There's a walking trail that is around 2.5 miles long along the levee. It's good for all ages, but not for strollers because of the terrain and how things get after it rains. You can also boat and kayak the waterways from a boat launch at the preserve.

There is a boardwalk, but is currently in a state of disrepair and the Nature Conservancy is working to fix for future visitors. That being said, you can still birdwatch along the walkways and enjoy some peace and quiet.

What are the Rules at Cypress Island Preserve?

As with any destination, there are some rules to follow.

No feeding alligators and wildlife

Pets must be on leashes and must stay on the Levee trail

Don't take/destroy/injure anything animal, vegetable or mineral (think Brady Bunch Hawaiian episode)

No camping or hunting - Fishing is allowed in the open water of Lake Martin though

Don't litter, your mom and dad taught you better

So if you're looking for some quiet time, away from technology and the noise of today, take a step into nature and let it all slip away at Cypress Island Preserve or one of the many parks and preserves around Acadiana.