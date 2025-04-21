(KPEL-FM) - If you've ever been to Orange Beach and tried to find a souvenir but left empty-handed because your parents decided to give you a name that almost no-one else in the world has, you will appreciate what Coca-Cola has for you.

Every so often, Coca Cola brings back the 'Share a Coke' campaign, where all the Coke products have names of people you can share a Coke with. I often catch myself digging through the shelves to find bottles that have my children's names on them. Two of the three have more common names, but one has a spelling that is much more rare. Combine that with my wife's name which I've never encountered anywhere at any time in my life, it's really nice that such a large company will customize their product for anyone you know that has a 'unique' name.

I've got plenty of uncles and father that wouldn't normally find their name on products like Fuzz, Gab and T-Bud (less of their names than nicknames, but that's what everyone called them). Imagine showing up to a barbecue this summer and have all the family represented, not just the most used names.

You can customize Coke products at their Share a Coke site. Now, something I never thought of (but they sure did) was suggest that not only could you add names, but nicknames, special occasions and themes as well as phrases of your choice. You could have your cans 'Cajun-ized' with phrases like 'Mais La' or 'Pauve Bete', 'Comme Ca' to 'Baw' (not really Cajun, but would be fun to have on the can).

I know the price may be a bit steep, but if you're just ordering as a special gift to be saved instead of consumed and thrown away, it's a unique gift that you can't find anywhere else. If you've got the money and want to really make a statement at your next party, load up!