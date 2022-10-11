Cameraman Shoved by Davante Adams Takes First Step Toward Retribution

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams could be in hot water after pushing an unsuspecting cameraman in the aftermath of his team's gut-wrenching loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

While Adams's decision to shove the cameraman was a bad one, social media had plenty of jokes immediately following the incident.

I couldn't resist either.

While we're laughing, Adams isn't. He apologized in his postgame press conference and sent out an apologetic tweet shortly thereafter.

He could be facing significant discipline from the league.

He also could face discipline from the law.

According to TMZ, the man he shoved was transported to a hospital and has filed a police report.

Is his next move a lawsuit? Probably.

