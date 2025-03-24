(Broussard, Louisiana) – If you live in or drive through the city of Broussard, be ready for several road closures in Broussard as construction begins on Wednesday, March 26. While Main Street will stay open, quite a few intersections will be affected as crews work on infrastructure improvements.

Broussard Road Closures

The closures will impact the following locations:

Intersection of E. Railroad Street and Main Street

Main Street split-off at Main Street

Intersection of Lafayette Street and E. Madison Street at Main Street

Officials are urging drivers to plan alternate routes and exercise caution when traveling through the area. The city appreciates the community’s patience during the construction process.

For updates on roadwork and traffic conditions, residents are encouraged to follow local announcements.

