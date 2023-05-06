Bronny James has Committed to Play Basketball at USC

Breaking News, high school basketball star Bronny James son of Lebron James took to Instagram to announce his commitment to play basketball at USC.

Many people have been waiting to see where James would end up signing. Some believed he would sign to his father's favorite college in Ohio State. While others believed that Duke would've been the choice for James; however, with Coach K no longer the head coach at Duke, I figured they would be out of the running. But USC is the choice for James.

Bronny James is ranked 19th on ESPN's top 100 for the 2023 class. USC is in for an uptick in talent, due to the fact that James isn't the only member from this class headed to southern California. The number one recruit in the country Isaiah Collier has also decided to commit to playing at USC. But the Trojans aren't done yet, as the 38th-ranked player in the 2023 class Arrinten Page has also decided to sign with USC. The Trojans have made a huge push to be great at basketball next season with the additions of these three players.

James has a lot of pressure on his shoulders being that he is the son of Lebron James. However, I hope fans and members of the media give him time to grow into his own player and don't judge him based on his dad, but we all know the media doesn't work like that. I hope Bronny James goes out there and balls out, so he can shut all the haters up. USC has a great 3 & D guard coming to the program and they are now instantly must-watch basketball going into the 2023-2024 season.