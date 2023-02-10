Brett Favre is Suing Shannon Sharpe & Pat McAfee

Breaking News, according to Daily Mail former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is suing Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for "defamatory allegations" over their comments surrounding the welfare fraud scheme

Favre's people told Daily Mail that the two Sharpe and McAfee used baseless allegations as an attempt to further their careers. However, Pat McAfee had a hilarious tweet as his response, using a gif of Dave Chapelle in court screaming the word "fif".

Shannon Sharpe has yet to comment on the situation.