Brett Favre is Suing Shannon Sharpe & Pat McAfee
Breaking News, according to Daily Mail former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is suing Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee for "defamatory allegations" over their comments surrounding the welfare fraud scheme
Favre's people told Daily Mail that the two Sharpe and McAfee used baseless allegations as an attempt to further their careers. However, Pat McAfee had a hilarious tweet as his response, using a gif of Dave Chapelle in court screaming the word "fif".
Shannon Sharpe has yet to comment on the situation.
Remembering the 2000 Saints, One of the Best Seasons in Franchise History
Despite winning the first playoff game in the history of the franchise, which was in its 34th season that year, the 2000 Saints team does not get its proper due.