(KPEL-FM) - Fads are nothing new in society. As much as we'd like to laugh at the newer generations on what became popular for however brief a period, the Gen-X crew can look in the mirror and remember things in our past that have also gone the way of the dinosaur.

Fads From the 70s-80s

In the 70s and 80s, to think that you could actually sell a rock in a box would be shot down immediately by Shark Tank, yet millions of people eagerly purchased a Pet Rock.

Lava lamps and mood rings also took over mainstream society for a bit, along with Disco, CB radios, and in the later part of the 80s, Cabbage Patch Kids, Rubik's Cubes, Parachute Pants and even New Coke took the spotlight before fading away into obscurity.

Fads Continued in the 90s

In the 90s we were scrambling to find the exclusive Beanie Babies, taking care of Tamagotchis and Furbies. So is it really surprising that the subsequent generations had their own flash-in-the-pan trends that rose to enormous heights before crashing down? Some of the trends and fads were connected with technology and the explosion of users on social media all trying to make a name for themselves. It was just a continuous feed of everyone trying to execute the same pose for the camera (planking, owling, etc) or video effect (Harlem Shake from 2013 and Mannequin Challenge from 2016). Some old-school toys came out to play, and even the innocuous water bottle took the main stage.

Here are 10 Fads from the 2000s-2020 that served their purpose of distracting society from the mundane pressures of real life.